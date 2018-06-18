Ormsby Unveils New SX Carved Top, HypeGTR Copper Top Guitars

Ormsby has announced two new special-edition guitars in honor of the company's 10th anniversary, the SX Carved Top and the HypeGTR Copper Top.

The Ormsby SX Carved Top features an Alder body, a three-piece laminated Wenge set neck, an Ebony fingerboard, 29 Stainless Steel frets (24 full, five partial), Luminlay side dots, Z-pattern pearl fretboard position markers, Ormsby-branded locking tuners and a pair of Ormsby pickups: a Nunchucher Alnico 8 bridge humbucker with a push-pull coil split, and an Old School+ Alnico 2 neck single coil.

Manufactured in partnership with World Musical Instrument Co. S. Korea, the SX GTR Multiscale 10th Anniversary Carved Top is available in two colors. The original SX Multiscale Custom Shop guitar was finished in Platinum Pearl White Gloss, and is also available in Forget-Me-Not Blue Metallic. A moulded hardshell case is also included. The guitar is available as a right-handed model only.

The Ormsby HypeGTR Copper Top has a Swamp Ash body, a laminated Rock Maple set neck, an Ebony fingerboard, 24 Stainless Steel frets, Luminlay side dots, Z-pattern pearl fretboard position markers, Ormsby-branded locking tuners and a pair of Ormsby humbucking pickups: a Hot Rock Alnico 8 in the bridge position and a De La Creme Alnico 2 at the neck. The guitar is available right and left-handed in 6-string (25.5 - 27.5”), 7-string (25.5" - 27.8”) and 8-string (25.5" - 28.3”) models. A moulded hardshell case is included.

To achieve the same look as the original Hype Copper Top model, Ormsby aged sheets of copper using its own special secret formulas, photographed the best examples of each and had ultra high definition prints made. These were then sealed under the lacquer on the body and headstock.

