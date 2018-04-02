Ovation Teams Up with Richie Sambora for New Signature Series Elite Double Neck, RS Rockstar Guitars

Ovation Guitars has teamed up with Richie Sambora to create two new guitars—the Signature Series Elite Double Neck and RS Rockstar—for the benefit of youth music programs.

Sambora—best known for his three-decade tenure as the guitarist for recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Bon Jovi—will donate the profits from the sale of the Signature Series Elite Double Neck to the non-profit organization Notes for Notes, which builds, equips and staffs after-school recording studios in Boys & Girls Clubs and after-school facilities across the U.S.

The acoustic/electric double-neck model features a sitka spruce top in Gloss Black, an ebony fingerboard inlaid with mother of pearl stars, teak/paduk/walnut/mesquite inlaid rosette/epaulettes, gold hardware and a mother of pearl star inlay on the body. The guitar is finished with Sambora’s signature in gold on the headstock.

“My relationship with Ovation goes back to the very beginning,” Sambora said in a statement. “They worked with me to help create my original acoustic double neck when nobody else could even figure out how to make one. It’s all come full circle now that these new models will help benefit the next generation of players.”

You can watch Sambora take the Signature Series Elite Double Neck for a brief spin in the video below.

The six-string RS Rockstar guitar was created by Ovation and Sambora in tandem with the DW Music Foundation. The guitar will be donated to each Notes for Notes location along with a DW drum set to equip each studio with professional-level musical instruments. The DWMF also will work with other partnering charities to donate RS Rockstar model guitars to music education programs in underserved communities worldwide.

The RS Rockstar is an acoustic/electric hybrid single neck, six-string guitar that features all the essentials of the Ovation Elite sound and style. Premium features include a laminated spruce top with Elite-style multi-soundholes for clearly articulated tone and a mid-depth body for greater volume and projection, excellent balance and supreme durability. The guitar also features comfortable action and an easy-playing neck profile, multi-hardwood epaulettes for the classic Elite aesthetic and an Ovation CE304T pickup/preamp system with 3-band EQ and built-in tuner for superior amplified tone and performance.

For more info on the guitars, head on over to ovationguitars.com.