Paul Riario Demos Breedlove's Pursuit Concert Koa Guitar

In this new video, Guitar World's Paul Riario demos Breedlove's Pursuit Concert Koa acoustic model.

For musicians seeking amazing power with a clear and sweet tone, acoustically and plugged in, the Pursuit Concert Koa is a true reflection of Breedlove’s distinctively crafted sound.

Its solid koa top and koa back and sides “open up” the more the instrument is played, expanding the midrange, for an even richer, sweeter tone over time.

The stunning beauty of the figured koa make the Pursuit Concert KK a work of art as well as an extraordinary musical instrument. Includes built-in Fishman Isys + USB port for amplification and easy interfacing with recording software.

For more information, visit this guitar's page on breedlovemusic.com.