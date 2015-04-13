Paul Riario Demos John Page Classic Ashburn Guitar — Video

In the video below, Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario demos the new double-cutaway, hard-body Ashburn model from John Page Classic.

The Ashburn, which was designed by John Page, co-founder of the Fender Custom Shop and one of the greatest living custom luthiers, is a production guitar ($1,499 MSRP) with all the custom features of the custom guitars Page builds himself.

The Ashburn is produced to Page’s exacting design specs in a state-of-the-art workshop in Japan, then set up in the U.S. by authorized John Page Classic techs.

“The Ashburn has all the design features of my hand-built custom guitars,” Page says. “It’s the culmination of my nearly 40 years building custom guitars. Through John Page Classic, I’m now able to make the Page custom-design experience available to more people.”

For more information about John Page Classic and the Ashburn, visit johnpageclassic.com.