Peavey Introduces IPR 3000 Power Amplifier

Peavey Electronics announces the immediate availability of the Peavey IPR 3000 power amplifier. It uses new technology that increases output power, reliability and thermal efficiency while yielding the highest audio resolution possible with light weight.

Designed with a new advanced switch-mode power supply and a high-speed class D topology, the Peavey IPR 3000 power amplifier provides 1,490 watts RMS per channel @ 2 ohms (840 watts RMS x2 @ 4 ohms) with a weight of 7.9 lbs. The release of the Peavey IPR 3000 follows the IPR 1600, the award-winning power amplifier that earned raves from pro audio media.

Peavey IPR Series power amplifiers feature two channels with independent, fourth-order Linkwitz-Riley 100 Hz crossovers — with preset selections for Hi Pass, Full Range and Subwoofer — and a variable-speed fan housed in a lightweight aluminum chassis. Inputs are combination ¼” and XLR, while outputs are combination ¼” and twist-lock connectors.

Peavey’s exclusive DDT speaker protection with multi-point clip sampling leads a protection-circuitry suite that also includes DC, Temp, Signal and Active safeguards, all referenced on the front panel with LED indicators. Peavey IPR 3000 and IPR 1600 power amplifiers are covered by Peavey’s five-year warranty.

Regarding the Peavey IPR 1600, Front of House reviewer Jamie Rio wrote, "[When] a good amplifier is doing its job, you ideally don't notice it. That would be a simple definition of transparency. The Peavey IPR 1600 disappeared into the background as the music filled the foreground. As it should."

Rio added, "During the sound check, I pushed the [Peavey IPR 1600] in an attempt to create some sort of distortion or audio anomaly, but was unsuccessful — which was a good thing."

Pro Audio Review writer Brian Smith commented, "Despite its lean physicality, the IPR 1600 is no lightweight when it comes to providing power for live sound applications where extra weight and cost are undesirable. Performing as advertised in all instances, the amp delivered clean, good sounding audio with ample headroom … even when pushed hard."

The Peavey IPR 1600 power amplifier won the Best New Power Amp Award from music-products retailers in the 24th annual Music & Sound Awards, presented by the Music & Sound Retailer.

The Peavey IPR 3000 and IPR 1600 power amplifiers are available now from authorized Peavey dealers.

Peavey IPR 3000 Features

1,490 watts RMS at 2 ohms (both channels driven)

1,640 watts RMS at 2 ohms (one channel driven)

840 watts RMS at 4 ohms (both channels driven)

930 watts RMS at 4 ohms (one channel driven)

440 watts RMS at 8 ohms (both channels driven)

470 watts RMS at 8 ohms (one channel driven)

Lightweight 7.94 lbs. (3.6 kg)

Two independent,fourth-order Linkwitz-Rileycrossovers (100 Hz)

Combination ¼” & XLR inputs

Combination twist-lock output connectors

Exclusive DDT loudspeaker protection circuitry

Revolutionary Peavey IPR class D topology

Detented controls

Individual signal pass 1/4" jacks on each channel

2RU

Five-year warranty

U.S. MSRP $599.99