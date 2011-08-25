Peavey Issues New TNT and TKO Bass Combos

Over the last three decades, the Peavey TNT and TKO combo amplifiers have become two of the company's most popular amp lines.

The two new offerings—TNT 115 and TKO 115—are the next evolution in this line, boasting exclusive features and a wide of range of power and tone.

The Peavey TNT 115 is a 600-watt max power bass amplifier, and includes a footswitchable optical compressor plus footswitchable crunch for adding a tube-like effect that distorts only the high frequencies, preserving the all-important fat low end.

The TNT 115 and the 400-watt TKO 115 share a seven-band graphic EQ with high and low shelving controls, plus bright and contour switches, effect loop, master volume and headphone output. The amps also feature a built-in XLR direct interface that players can use to route the signal to the house sound system, while the new tilt-back design lets users angle the amps upward and use as a monitor.

Here are the full specs and prices for each amp:

TNT 115

600 watts maximum lightweight class D power

15” specially designed loudspeaker and high-frequency tweeter with defeat switch

Seven-band graphic EQ with high and low shelving controls

Pre-shape contour switch

Bright switch

Active/passive pickup switch

Footswitchable optical compressor with defeat switch

Footswitchable crunch switch adds tube-like tone

Effects loop

Master volume

Headphone output

Exclusive DDT speaker protection

XLR direct interface output

Powered speaker output with twist-lock connector

Convenient tilt-back design

Lighted Peavey logo with on/off switch

U.S. MSRP $719.99

TKO 115

400 watts maximum lightweight class D power

15” specially designed loudspeaker and high-frequency tweeter

Seven-band graphic EQ with high and low shelving controls

Pre-shape contour switch

Bright switch

Active/passive pickup switch

Effects loop

Master volume

Headphone output

Exclusive DDT speaker protection

XLR direct interface output

1/4” powered speaker output

Convenient tilt-back design

Lighted Peavey logo with on/off switch

U.S. MSRP $649.99