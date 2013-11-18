Perri Ink Custom Guitars Introduces Capistrano and Mojave Models — with Video and Photo Gallery

Perri Ink Custom Guitars has announced the release of two new guitar models, the Capistrano and the Mojave.

The Capistrano features a black-stained and contoured alder body, a single Bare Knuckle Nantucket P90 pickup, Rutter's half bridge with brass saddles, single volume and tone knobs and a one-piece maple neck with black block inlays.

The Mojave, a signature model built for guitarist Noah Engh, features an alder body with a Gold Top finish, a single Bare Knuckle Nantucket P90 pickup, Tonepros wraparound bridge, single volume knob, maple neck with rosewood board and a painted headstock with gold logos.

"These custom guitars were designed for one thing — rock and roll," says company founder Nick Perri. "No aesthetics in the world could change that, so we decided to keep it simple. Both guitars sound massive and play like butter. From good 'ol rock and roll to blues, classic rock to county, these guitars have you covered. Mojo included!"

To commemorate the dual release, Perri, Engh and photographer Austin M Bauman shot a short film in the California desert earlier this month demonstrating the look and sound of the instruments. You can see it below.

The US-based Perri Ink Custom Guitars was founded in 2009 by Perri, a guitarist and entrepreneur. A limited number of guitars are built each year.

For more information, visit perriinkguitars.com or write to perriinkonline@gmail.com.