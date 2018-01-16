PRS Announces Limited Edition DW CE 24 “Floyd” and S2 Studio Guitars

PRS Guitars has announced two new limited edition models in advance of the 2018 Winter NAMM show, the DW CE 24 “Floyd” and S2 Studio.

The DW CE 24 “Floyd” is a new signature model with Between the Buried and Me guitarist Dustie Waring, and the S2 Studio brings the versatility of a single/single/hum platform to PRS’s S2 Series.

The PRS DW CE 24 “Floyd” (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

The DW CE 24 “Floyd”

This model starts with the PRS CE bolt-on platform and includes a satin-finished maple neck, maple fretboard, a slightly modified Pattern Thin neck carve (Waring’s carve is slightly thinner front to back) and a Floyd Rose tremolo system. The DW CE 24 “Floyd” comes with satin black hardware and is available in either Gray Black or Waring Burst.

The pickups and electronics are also unique to Waring’s signature axe. The pickups are Waring’s signature Mojotone “DW Tomahawk” pickups. Made with a blend of Ceramic and Alnico magnets and a special winding technique, DW Tomahawks have plenty of output and big bottom end while remaining articulate and clear. The guitar has also been paired with a volume and tone control and 5-way blade pickup selector that have been shifted slightly to allow plenty of room to work the tremolo.

“I’ve always thought CE’s were really great guitars, and I couldn’t be happier with this signature model," Waring said of the guitar in a press release. "It can get pretty much any sound you want it to, it’s super comfortable to play, and it’s just cool to see a CE with a maple board and a Floyd. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

The PRS S2 Studio (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

The S2 Studio

This guitar takes the Standard 22 platform into new sonic territory with a single/single/hum pickup configuration and updated switching system. With seven combinations in all, the S2 Studio covers classic tones, but maintains a unique voice.

The S2 Studio comes in five colors: Antique White, Black, and McCarty Tobacco with Tortoise Shell pickguards and Frost Blue and Frost Green Metallics with Mint pickguards.

There is no cap to the number of DW CE 24 “Floyd” signature or S2 Studio guitars that will be made, but the order window for these models is limited to January 16 to March 31.

For more information, stop by prsguitars.com.