PRS Guitars Announces Mark Tremonti Signature Baritone Model

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

PRS Guitars continues its relationship with Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge and Creed fame with the announcement of the Limited Edition Tremonti Baritone model.

From the company:

Based on Tremonti’s signature PRS model, this limited-edition guitar features a longer 25.5” scale length that allows players to tune down but ditch the wound “G” so they have the freedom to play lead as well as rhythm. Tremonti’s signature pickups are a perfect fit with an aggressive, articulate tone and the Pattern Thin figured maple neck makes playing a breeze the all the way up the neck.

"This is one of my favorite guitars I’ve ever played. It’s a dream come true for people who like to tune low and still be able to solo. I absolutely love it," said Mark Tremonti in a recent video interview.

The model announcement comes on the day of the new Alter Bridge album, The Last Hero. The band is streaming their album release concert tonight, October 7, live from the House of Blues in Dallas. No doubt viewers will get to see and hear the new Tremonti Baritone in action.

The Tremonti Baritone Limited Edition is offered in six colors and all feature stained figured maple necks. Finishes include: Black Gold Wraparound Burst, Charcoal Contour Burst, Copperhead, Faded Whale Blue, Fire Red Burst, Jade. Guitars will ship tuned to C# [C#, F#, B, E, G#, C#).

Additional specifications include Artist Grade figured maple top, mahogany back, 22 fret Figured maple neck with East Indian Rosewood fingerboard, Green Abalone “Old School” Birds, PRS Adjustable Stoptail bridge, PRS Tremonti Signature treble and bass pickups with a volume and tone control for each pickup and a 3-way toggle pickup selector on upper bout.

There's no limit to the number of Tremonti Baritone signature guitars that will be made, but the ordering window ends December 20, 2016. Contact your authorized PRS dealer to place your order.

To learn more about the Tremonti Baritone, head here.