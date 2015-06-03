PRS Guitars Introduces P245 Semi-Hollow Electric Guitar

PRS Guitars has announced the release of its new P245 Semi-Hollow Electric Guitar.

The Paul Reed Smith P245 Semi-Hollow is a vintage-inspired single-cutaway guitar designed for players who prefer shorter scale necks.

The 24.5” scale length combined with 22 frets offers the usual PRS style in an easy to handle format.

It also features the LR Baggs/PRS piezo system, providing players with both electric guitar tones and acoustic tones in one instrument. With two output jacks, the P245 can be plugged directly into an electric or acoustic amplifier or DI into a soundboard. By utilizing the separate blend control, the tone of the P245’s 58/15 pickups can also be combined with acoustic sounds through a single output.

The P245 is one of the first models to feature the new, vintage-style 58/15 treble and bass pickups, which were personally designed by Paul Reed Smith.

“This guitar provides players with the traditional electric guitar tones of yesteryear [similar to our SC245] and authentic acoustic tones in a single instrument. A wonderfully diverse short scale guitar you can rely on night after night,” said Jim Cullen, national sales manager at PRS.

Additional specifications include a figured maple top, mahogany back, mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard, Phase III locking tuners, PRS adjustable stoptail bridge (nickel hardware), 58/15 treble and bass pickups, volume and push/pull tone controls with three-way toggle pickup selector and LR Baggs/PRS piezo system.

The P245 is available in the following finishes: Antique White, Azul, Black, Black Cherry, Black Gold Burst, Blood Orange, Charcoal Burst, Faded Vintage Yellow, Faded Whale Blue, Gold Top (opaque color), Gray Black, Honey, Jade, Royal Blue, Scarlet Red, Tortoise Shell, Vintage Sunburst, Violet.

The P245 is also available in a PRS Artist Package. The PRS Artist Package program is an exclusive platform for PRS Core guitars that offers upgraded and expanded options to enhance and further personalize the instrument.

To learn more about the P245, including specs and more photos, visit its page on prsguitars.com.