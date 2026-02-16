Score a vintage spec Fender with $600 off this Presidents' Day thanks to some gigantic Vintera II discounts over at the official Fender store

With the launch of an amazing Presidents’ Day sale, the official Fender store is honoring its roots with some incredible savings on its golden era guitars. Discounts have hit up to $570 on the Vintera II series , which means a chance to bag a guitar that would normally cost well over a grand for much less.

It’s not just Fender’s vintage guitars that have a discount either, as you’ll also find some big savings on Fender Player Plus guitars, Squier Paranormal range, Squier Affinity, Squier Sonic, and some accessories if you’re a proper Fender fan.

Fender Presidents’ Day: Up to $570 off guitars

Fender’s Presidents’ Day sale is leading the charge with some staggering discounts on guitars. With up to $570 knocked off Fender Vintera II and Player Plus guitars, as well as some nice savings on Squier Sonic, Paranormal, and Affinity series instruments, it’s definitely the best place to shop for a deal on a guitar from the big ‘F’ right now.

I’ve had a look at every guitar in the sale, and the first one to catch my eye was this Fender Vintera II 70s Strat, which has got a sweet $410 reduction . At well below a grand, it’s super value for money if you want a vintage-style Strat, with a 7.25” radius fingerboard and a 70s ‘U’ shaped neck offering a distinctively retro feel. It’s vintage-era all the way through with 70s Strat pickups, ‘F’ stamped tuning machines, and a synchronized tremolo with bent steel saddles completing the lineup.

They say Leo Fender got it right with his very first design, and if you want to feel a bit of Fender history, then the Fender Vintera II 50s Nocaster is down to just $699.99 . That’s a gigantic discount of $510 on a guitar we rated four and a half stars out of five in our Vintera II 50s Nocaster review . The ‘U’ neck might seem like it’ll be quite large, but it’s actually super comfortable in the hand, and the 50s pickups are surprisingly beefy considering their vintage-inspired.

If you want to hear what it sounds like, check out Guitarists’ video below:

Fender Vintera II 50s Tele & 60s Strat Demo - YouTube Watch On

Finally, I had to give a shout-out to the Fender 70th Anniversary Vintera II Antigua Stratocaster. It’s a unique-looking instrument, and being an anniversary version means it’s more likely to retain its value. We gave it four and a half stars out of five in your Vintera II Antigua Strat review, and although it’s not available in any other finish, you can get some beautiful tones out of it, and the hardtail bridge makes it incredibly stable, no matter what you’re playing. You can currently get a gigantic $600 off over at the official Fender store .

Shop more Presidents’ Day sales