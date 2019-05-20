PRS Introduces New Limited Edition SE Custom 24 Laurel Burl

PRS has announced the limited edition SE Custom 24 Laurel Burl. According to the company, the new offering is the “quintessential SE guitar, designed to faithfully reflect the PRS model that started it all.”

Complementing the unique Laurel Burl veneer are classic SE Custom 24 specs, including a maple top, mahogany back, Wide Thin maple neck, 24 frets, 25” scale length and a PRS patented molded tremolo. There’s also dual 85/15 “S” pickups with a 3-way blade switch and a push/pull tone control for coil tapping.

Recently, PRS also announced the new S2 Vela Semi-Hollow, an all-mahogany, vintage-inspired guitar featuring an offset mahogany body with a single f-hole, a mahogany neck and a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard. Additional specs can be found here.

PRS is offering a maximum of 1,500 SE Custom 24 Laurel Burl guitars worldwide.

For more information, head to PRS Guitars.