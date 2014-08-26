Quilter Labs ToneBlock 200 Pedalboard-Size Head — Demo Video

Below, check out a demo video of Quilter's ToneBlock 200, a lightweight amp fits on your pedalboard.

From the company:

The ToneBlock 200 is a next-generation guitar head powerful enough to take on even the most heavyweight amp but light enough and small enough to cozy up on your board with your favorite pedals.

With rack-mounting options, you can even build the ultimate stereo amplifier for your rack modelers. With all the tone of Quilter Lab's next generation solid state technology, it is going to feel like you plugged into a tube amp. All analog, no emulation, just amazing tone.

The most power you have ever experienced in the smallest possible package. From the pedalboard to the rack, the Tone Block delivers on the promise of lightweight, next generation Quilter tone in the most diminutive of packages.

From the Quilter proprietary direct out to the jaw dropping tube-like tone, never before has so much clean headroom been put into such a practical application. Set it up with your pedals or your rack mount effects to achieve incredible results effortlessly.

Use it anywhere, in any setting. It is everything you love about tube tone without the tradeoffs or hassles. Plug it in there in the studio through the direct out to record late at night. Then crank it into your favorite cabinets at the gig. All the while without giving up on your tone, your way through the front end you already love. Or just bring it along as a backup. Either way, there is no end to the ways the Tone Block has your back at every gig, every night, any place on the face of the earth.

More info can be found in this general area.

Specifications: