Railhammer Launches Hyper Vintage Model Pickups

Railhammer Pickups has launched its new Hyper Vintage bridge and neck model pickups.

The pickups, which are aimed at players who prefer a traditional PAF-style sound, feature Alnico 5 magnets and 42-gauge wire. The tone is warm, open and lightly compressed with chimey highs.

The Hyper Vintage is well suited for blues, classic rock, old-school metal and punk or the "brown" sound. But they're for any player looking for a vintage vibe but wants the advantages of the Railhammer design.

The patent pending Railhammers are designed by award winning guitar industry veteran Joe Naylor. Railhammers feature rails under the wound strings for tight lows, and poles under the plain strings for fat highs. The result is clarity that is similar to an active pickup, but with the harmonic content and organic tone of a passive design.

Touch sensitivity, sustain, and harmonic content are also enhanced by the extremely efficient magnetic structure, and the elimination of any moving parts. The strong magnetic field also prevents any dead spots when bending strings.

Other features include: universal spacing, six screw baseplate, four-conductor wiring (for custom wiring such as coil split, phase, series/parallel, etc.) and height tapered rails which contributes to consistent volume overall from string to string.

The bridge model is wound to 8.5K, the neck model to 7.5K. This provides excellent tone and volume balance when switching between pickup positions.

For more info, visit railhammer.com.