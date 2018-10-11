Reverend and Wildwood Debut New Aqua Sparkle Guitars

Reverend Guitars and Wildwood Guitars have collaborated on a new ultra-limited edition series of Aqua Sparkle guitars.

Reverend's Airwave 12-string and Pete Anderson Eastsiders will be made available in this Aqua Sparkle finish. There will be only 16 of each version.

The Reverend Airwave 12-string features a Blackwood Tek fingerboard and Tortoise pickguard, a fully intonateable bridge, a wider nut and a scale length of 24 ¾.”

Reverend Airwave 12-string in Aqua Sparkle (Image credit: Reverend)

The Reverend Pete Anderson Eastsider T is the company’s take on Pete Anderson’s vintage T. Reverend infused the classic-style guitar with lots of modern updates: a chambered body around the neck joint, stainless steel saddles, a compound radius fretboard and a push-pull phase switch.

All Reverend guitars feature a Boneite nut, locking tuners and a dual-action truss rod.

For more on the guitars, head on over to reverendguitars.com.