Reverend Announces New Todd Evans Signature Squatch Hammer

Reverend has introduced its new Todd Evans Signature Squatch Hammer guitar.

Though Todd Evans—founder and guitarist Mobile Deathcamp and former bassist for GWAR—had always liked Reverend's original Volcano, he wanted a lighter guitar with a heavier tone, faster feel and maximum sustain.

Based on the original Korina Volcano with a string-thru body, the Todd Evans Signature Squatch Hammer features an ebony fretboard for speed, a single high-output Railhammer Anvil bridge humbucker and a satin finish. The guitar is available in satin army green or satin battleship grey, both with matching headstocks.

Like all Reverend guitars, the Todd Evans Signature Squatch Hammer features a Boneite nut, locking tuners and a dual-action truss rod.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to reverendguitars.com.