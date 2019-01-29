Reverend Guitars Unveils Two New Artist Models

Greg Koch Signature Gristlemaster

Reverend Guitars has announced two new artist models, the Greg Koch Signature Gristlemaster and the Rick Vito Signature Soulshaker. Both guitars were unveiled at the 2019 Winter NAMM show.

The Gristlemaster boasts a T-style body that is slightly larger than a classic T, with a raised center ridge for increased sustain and a chamber under the pickguard for increased resonance. The guitar comes equipped with a Fishman Greg Koch Signature Gristle-Tone pickup set—hum-free, rechargeable active pickups with two distinct voicings from Fishman’s Fluence series.

Other features include a roasted maple compound radius neck and a Wilkinson Classic 3-Saddle bridge with staggered brass saddles and steel baseplate. Finishes are Chronic Blue, Powder Yellow or Party Red, all with a single-ply parchment pickup.

Rick Vito Signature Soulshaker

The Rick Vito Signature Soulshaker is Reverend’s third signature model with Vito and is designed to be well-balanced for slide players, with a smooth, satin-finished neck sporting a single-action truss rod for lighter weight.

Features on the Soulshaker include a single cut set-neck with a pair of humbuckers that are emblazoned with Vito’s deco triangles, a Bigsby tremolo and an ebony fretboard. Finishes are Ivory Pearloid or Grey Pearloid, both with a custom-made black-and-white checkerboard binding.

Both guitars boast Boneite nuts, locking tuners and a dual-action truss rod.

For more information, head over to reverendguitars.com.