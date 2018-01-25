Reverend Introduces New Airsonic, Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 10th Anniversary Edition and Billy Corgan Terz Guitars

Reverend has updated its model line with three new electric guitars, the new Airsonic, the Pete Anderson Signature and the Billy Corgan Terz.

Reverend Airsonic (Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

Reverend Airsonic

The Reverend Airsonic was born from Reverend founder Joe Naylor's quest to meld a solid body’s sustain and attack with the rich, big tone of a semi-hollow. The Airsonic's radically thinner wings and thru-body f-holes allow the body to resonate intensely, while a thick center ridge establishes solid sustain. The guitar's forearm and stomach contours make it light and comfortable.

The Reverend Airsonic comes in two versions, both with Railhammers for maximum clarity. The Airsonic HC has Railhammer Humcutters that capture the clarity and dynamics of a P90 without the hum, while a Wilkinson WVS50 IIK Tremolo in the bridge rounds out the package. The Airsonic HC will be available in Metallic Red Burst, Superior Blue, or Metallic Alpine Green.

The Airsonic HB’s Railhammer Hyper Vintage Humbuckers tighten the lows and fatten the highs, and it has a flat mount string-thru body for more sustain. The Airsonic HB will be available in Coffee Burst, Metallic Purple Burst, or Metallic Silver Freeze.

Reverend Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 10th Anniversary Edition (Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

Reverend Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 10th Anniversary Edition

10 years ago, Pete Anderson approached Reverend Guitars with an idea for a guitar that had strong initial attack and sustain while retaining traditional hollow-body character. After some prototypes and lots of discussions, the Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 was created, featuring the Uni-Brace system: a full-depth Korina brace that connects the top and back of the guitar.

The Reverend Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 10 Anniversary Edition has all of the same appointments of the original guitar that Naylor created for Anderson ten years ago, but with some extra embellishments. There is an inlay at the 18th fret that says "2008-2018" and a 10th Anniversary badge on the back of the headstock. The back and sides are the highest-grade flame maple, with the same spruce top of the original. The satin natural version has black metal dogeared P90s, and the satin transparent blue version has dogeared nickel P90s. The Reverend Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 10 Anniversary Edition comes in a special case.

Reverend Billy Corgan Terz (Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

Reverend Billy Corgan Terz

The first electric Terz in regular production, the Reverend Billy Corgan Terz was created after the Smashing Pumpkins frontman requested a Terz electric that was designed for a high tuning, after years of simply using a capo.

Its 21 ½” short scale neck allows the guitar to be tuned high while keeping regular string tension. The body is the same as the standard Reverend Billy Corgan Signature Model: a chambered Korina body with segmented aluminum pickguards for both a sleek look and high resonance. The body is loaded with a single Railhammer Billy Corgan Pickup. Part of the Railhammer Humcutter Series, the pickup was developed with Billy to capture the clarity and dynamics of a P90, but with the thick tone and low noise of a humbucker. A roasted maple neck and string-thru body bridge complete the model.

All Reverend guitars come with a Boneite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control, and a dual-action truss rod.

For more info on the guitars, stop by reverendguitars.com.