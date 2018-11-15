Reverend Unveils New Reeves Gabrels Signature RG-SUS

Reverend has announced its new Reeves Gabrels Signature RG-SUS guitar.

Though this model is quite similar to Gabrels' original Reverend signature model, the RG-SUS features a Sustainiac system for authentic and controllable feedback. The RG-SUS comes in Metallic Silver Freeze with a Pau Ferro fingerboard on a roasted maple neck.

The guitar also features a Railhammer Pickup in the bridge position. Like all Reverend models, the Reeves Gabrels Signature RG-SUS comes with a Boneite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control and a dual-action truss rod.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to reverendguitars.com.