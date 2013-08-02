Review: Canare GR20F Instrument Cables

Canare is a name I first began hearing about from engineers and studio geeks as their source for the parts needed to build cables from scratch.

I've always admired this clique, but I’m the type who lets his mind wander. I’d be at a gig, mid-song, wondering if I soldered my cable correctly.

So when I heard Canare offered pre-assembled instrument cables, I knew I’d be getting the quality my recording buddies have been bragging about without having to worry if I tinned the tip of my soldering iron properly!

The GR instrument cable series takes the famous Canare GR6 cable and parks an F15 plug on each end. The core of the cable uses a rope conductor technique of a center conductor with seven smaller layers surrounding it. This offers durability while keeping the cable flexible enough for your guitar-related antics. Outward, the cable boasts a strip of insulation, a layer of carbon plastic shield, a braided shield and finally a jacket made of a PVC compound.

Even with this cable being more secure than Fort Knox, it is incredibly flexible compared to my other cables. The F15 plugs gripped everything I plugged them into, and firmly. The ends screw off for easy maintenance if you ever need it. The cables come with a limited one-year warranty. Another nice touch is the included Velcro cable tie.

I’ve been using this cable everywhere for the past few weeks. In the gigging world, it didn’t tangle up on me, the jacket isn’t too slick to step on, and at the end of the night it seemed to coil up nicely while staying relatively clean.

As far as tone, there was no night-and-day difference compared to other quality cables, just a balanced overall sound without any unwanted noise.

Web: http://www.canare.com/

Street Price: GR20F 20-foot cable, $45

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.