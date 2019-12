The following content is related to the April 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

In the following video, Guitar World's Paul Riario takes a look at the new Eric Clapton series of amps from Fender. The EC series marks Fender's first signature series amp, fittingly granted to the man who also had the first signature model guitar from the company.