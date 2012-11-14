Review: Orange Amplification's Speaker and Instrument Cables

“I forget who makes those orange-colored amps,” said no one ever.

The iconic Orange Amplification has been building amps since the late '60s. They recently expanded into the cable market, and their website lists speaker, instrument and XLR cables. I recently checked out the speaker and instrument cables.

Like the amps’ signature Tolex, the orange armor-plated nylon sleeve will catch your eye. After a few weeks of solid gigging in, believe me when I say, not the cleanest of dive bars, the structure and appearance of the cables has held up well. The design of the cables, along with the included Velcro cable tie, keeps tangling to a minimum.

The speaker and instrument cables boast high-end Neutrik cable ends. (Note: Straight and right-angle gold-plated ends are available.) Last but not least, these lifetime-guaranteed cables are built around oxygen-free copper leads to ward off any of that pesky, unwanted tone loss.

Website: http://www.orangeamps.com

Retail price: Prices vary, $45 to $76

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.