Review: Visual Sound Dual Tap Delay

As anyone who has ever experimented with lots of pedals can attest, some of the coolest sounds are created by using two identical or similar effects together. Savvy pedal designers have exploited this phenomenon by developing stomp boxes that place two effects in the same box but provide extra flexibility and capabilities that two individual stomp boxes together can’t match. The Visual Sound Dual Tap Delay is a great example of this approach, harnessing the power of two independent delay units to produce effects that are greater than the sum of their parts.

FEATURES

The Dual Tap Delay consists of two virtually identical delay effects. Each has its own controls for effect level, repeats, delay time and tone as well as switches for time division (quarter, eighth, dotted eighth, and triplet settings) and Manual/Tap modes, and an on/off footswitch. The tap-tempo footswitch allows users to tap the delay time for an individual delay or both delays at once, depending on where the corresponding mode switches are set. The second delay unit also has a modulation control for producing warbling, chorus-like effects. Two 1/4-inch outputs provide mono output (Output 1) and the ability to send either a dry or processed signal (set with an internal switch) to a second amp or input (Output 2). An additional internal switch allows users to choose whether or not the delay effect will trail for Channel 2 after the effect is turned off.

The pedal also features a 1/4-inch input that accommodates either an additional tap footswitch or a click-track input signal using Visual Sound’s optional Time Bandit external click track converter, available this summer.

PERFORMANCE

The Dual Tap Delay starts with a foundation of two great-sounding delay effects. Both sections provide a maximum delay time of one second and a hybrid analog/delay circuit that produces warm, thick, rich analog delay tones with the crisp definition, punchy attack and noise-free signals of digital delay. Each section’s tone control allows users to dial in delays that retain detail with each repeat or progressively “deteriorate” to generate realistic acoustic echo effects.

The range of effects that the Dual Tap Delay can create is inspiring. Dialing one delay to a short setting and the other to a longer setting produces a smooth-sounding reverb effect with gorgeous depth and definition. The modulation control is somewhat conservatively restrained, favoring mild chorus effects over seasick warbles and deep, throbbing tremolo sounds. The heavy-duty, click-free footswitches provide precise control of the tap-tempo function and pop-free engagement of the effects.

THE BOTTOM LINE

By combining two world-class delay effects in a single stomp box, Visual Sound has created a dual delay that functions as much more than the sum of its parts.

LIST PRICE $249.95

MANUFACTURER Visual Sound, visualsound.net