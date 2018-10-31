Schecter Announces 2019 Guitar Lineup

Schecter's gotten its 2019 off to an early start, unveiling a full lineup of 16 new guitars.

Eight of the company's new models are part of its Reaper line, and feature exposed swamp ash curves with a vibrantly finished burl top. In addition, Nick Johnson, In This Moment’s Chris Howarth and Randy Weitzel all have new signature models—with the latter two getting a new V each.

You can check out a gallery featuring each of the new models below.

For more info on all of the guitars, head on over to schecterguitars.com.