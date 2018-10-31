Trending

Schecter Announces 2019 Guitar Lineup

By

All 16 of the company's new guitars boast Sustainer, Fishman Fluence and multi-scale options.

Schecter's gotten its 2019 off to an early start, unveiling a full lineup of 16 new guitars.

Eight of the company's new models are part of its Reaper line, and feature exposed swamp ash curves with a vibrantly finished burl top. In addition, Nick Johnson, In This Moment’s Chris Howarth and Randy Weitzel all have new signature models—with the latter two getting a new V each.

You can check out a gallery featuring each of the new models below. 

For more info on all of the guitars, head on over to schecterguitars.com

Image 1 of 16

Schecter C-1 FR S SLS Evil Twin

Schecter C-1 FR S SLS Evil Twin
Image 2 of 16

Schecter C-1 SLS Evil Twin

Schecter C-1 SLS Evil Twin
Image 3 of 16

Schecter C-7 SLS Evil Twin

Schecter C-7 SLS Evil Twin
Image 4 of 16

Schecter Chris Howorth V-7

Schecter Chris Howorth V-7
Image 5 of 16

Schecter DCV-7 FR Halloween

Schecter DCV-7 FR Halloween
Image 6 of 16

Schecter Nick Johnston Traditional

Schecter Nick Johnston Traditional
Image 7 of 16

Schecter Randy Weitzel V-7 FR

Schecter Randy Weitzel V-7 FR
Image 8 of 16

Schecter V-1 Apocalypse

Schecter V-1 Apocalypse
Image 9 of 16

Schecter Reaper-6

Schecter Reaper-6
Image 10 of 16

Schecter Reaper-6 FR

Schecter Reaper-6 FR
Image 11 of 16

Schecter Reaper-6 FR S

Schecter Reaper-6 FR S
Image 12 of 16

Schecter Reaper-7 Multiscale

Schecter Reaper-7 Multiscale
Image 13 of 16

Schecter Reaper-6 LH

Schecter Reaper-6 LH
Image 14 of 16

Schecter Reaper-6 FR LH

Schecter Reaper-6 FR LH
Image 15 of 16

Schecter Reaper-6 FR S LH

Schecter Reaper-6 FR S LH
Image 16 of 16

Schecter Reaper-7 Multiscale LH

Schecter Reaper-7 Multiscale LH