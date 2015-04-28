Seymour Duncan Releases The Shapeshifter Tremolo Pedal — Video

Seymour Duncan has released The Shapeshifter tremolo pedal.

From the company:

The Shapeshifter was designed to be the ultimate tremolo pedal, with all the features players have been asking for.

Building on the original Shapeshifter, it's now significantly smaller and features stereo inputs and outputs, Phase control between outputs and an expanded rate range, while a blinking LED knob (like the one found on the Vapor Trail analog delay) gives you a visual representation of the tempo, and stays engaged even when the unit is in bypass so you can alter the rate in between parts of your song.

The Shapeshifter provides a natural, first-class sound that is rich, authentic and highly customizable. Wave, Shape, Depth, Speed and Tap Tempo controls allow you infinite ability to craft your own unique signature Tremolo tones, while the Phase control lets you adjust between left and right output channels to find the ideal mix.

Whether you're looking for the classic shimmer heard on many hits or some truly mind-blowing severe helicopter chops, piano stabs or backwards swells, the Shapeshifter can do it.

True stereo inputs and outputs allow the Shapeshifter to be used in both live and studio applications for all types of instruments. The Shapeshifter joins the Seymour Duncan guitar pedal lineup with the Dirty Deed, Pickup Booster, Vapor Trail, 805 Overdrive and Vise Grip—each pedal is true-bypass and hand assembled at the Seymour Duncan Factory in Santa Barbara, California.

For more information, check out the specs and video below, and visit seymourduncan.com.

Specifications:

• Type of Circuitry: Pure analog signal path, Stereo Input/Output, digital tremolo timing

• Bypass: True hard-wire bypass

• Control functionality:

Depth: Continuously adjustable from 0 to 30dB

Rate: Continuously adjustable from 0.5 to 15 Beats per second

Rate/Ratio Switch: Changes functionality of Rate Control from direct linear adjustment of rate to a multiplication factor for tapped tempos.

• Shape (Duty Cycle): Continuously adjustable from 10% to 90%

• Wave: Continuously adjustable, sine to triangle to square waves

• Phase Control: Continuously adjust phase between left and right output channels from 0 degrees to 180 degrees

• Input Impedance: 1 Meg Ohm

• Output Impedance: 1.2K ohm

• Max Output before Saturation: 2.5V RMS

• S/N Ratio: 95dB

• Frequency Response: -3dB at 3Hz and 50 kHz

• THD: < 0.3% @ 1 kHz, 1VRMS

• Noise referred to input: <-99dBV, 400Hz to 2kHz

• Power: 9V battery or 18V regulated DC adapter

• Current Consumption: 13mA operate, 12mA bypass

• Dimensions: 3.50” wide X 4.70” deep X 1.60” tall

• Weight: 0.9 lbs.