Rig breakdown: build your own version of Jack White's tricked-out stage setup

In the latest Guitar World video, Editor-In-Chief Mike joins Jack White's guitar tech Dan Mancini, @OfficialTMR , for a walk through Jack's current tour rig, covering both pedalboards, the Pano Verb amp setup, and the guitars in the vault.

Dan breaks down how the board is built for a show with no set list, from the MXR Double Down he calls a secret weapon to the always-on Klon, the new Big Muff 2 and a first look at the Rototron. He also explains how the Pano Verbs recreate Jack's old two-amp White Stripes sound in one head, the B-benders added to his Triplecaster and Triplesonic, and the battered slide guitar that's been with Jack for over 20 years.



If you're interested in copping Jack's guitar sound, we've compiled all of his go-to gear (that you can actually buy) from the video in one handy list.