Rig breakdown: build your own version of Jack White's tricked-out stage setup
You've seen our rig tour, now shop the smorgasbord of pedals and other guitar gear driving Jack’s live sound
In the latest Guitar World video, Editor-In-Chief Mike joins Jack White's guitar tech Dan Mancini, @OfficialTMR , for a walk through Jack's current tour rig, covering both pedalboards, the Pano Verb amp setup, and the guitars in the vault.
Dan breaks down how the board is built for a show with no set list, from the MXR Double Down he calls a secret weapon to the always-on Klon, the new Big Muff 2 and a first look at the Rototron. He also explains how the Pano Verbs recreate Jack's old two-amp White Stripes sound in one head, the B-benders added to his Triplecaster and Triplesonic, and the battered slide guitar that's been with Jack for over 20 years.
If you're interested in copping Jack's guitar sound, we've compiled all of his go-to gear (that you can actually buy) from the video in one handy list.
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I'm Guitar World's eCommerce Editor. In addition to testing the latest music gear, it's my job to manage the 200+ buyer's guides on the site and help guitarists find the right gear and the best prices for them. I've been a guitar player for 30 years and a drummer for almost 20. I've worked in the music gear industry for 20 years, including 7 years as Editor of the UK's best-selling drum magazine Rhythm, and 5 years as a freelance music writer, during which time I worked with the world's biggest instrument brands including Boss, Laney and Roland.