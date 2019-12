Singular Sound has announced the BeatBuddy Mini pedal, a new, smaller version of the company's popular BeatBuddy drum machine.

BeatBuddy Mini enables full, hands-free, control of the beat.

Musicians can insert fills, transition from verse to chorus, add accent hits, throw in drum breaks and more to create a live drummer effect, all with a guitar pedal format.

To pre-order the BeatBuddy Mini, you can head on over to the BeatBuddy website.