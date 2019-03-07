Solar Guitars Announces Two New Seven-String Models

Solar E1.7FBB

Solar Guitars has announced two new seven-string models, the E1.7FBB and V1.7FBB.

Both models boast mahogany bodies, three-piece maple necks with Luminlay side dots, ebony fingerboards and a 25.5-inch scale.

Hardware includes Duncan Solar pickups, stainless steel frets, locking tuners, an EverTune bridge, a three-way toggle switch and volume and tone controls with push-pull for coil cut.

Both guitars feature a Flame Black Burst Matte finish and are offered for $1,299.

The E1.7FBB and V1.7FBB begin shipping at the end of March and are available for pre-order now at Solar-Guitars.com.