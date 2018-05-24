Solar Unveils New At the Gates Signature Guitar, A1.6 Baritone ATG

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Just a couple weeks after it raised eyebrows with the announcement of eight new models, Ola Englund's Solar Guitars has debuted yet another new guitar, the A1.6 Baritone ATG.

A signature model for At The Gates guitarists Martin Larsson and Jonas Stålhammar, the guitar features a Hipshot bridge and a pair of Fishman Fluence Modern active humbucker pickups. The A1.6 Baritone ATG also comes with a set-thru neck/body joint design with a 26.5” scale, an alder body, a maple neck, an ebony fingerboard with 24 super-jumbo frets and Luminlay ‘glow in the dark’ side dots.

Grover 18:1 tuners, strap lock style pins, graphite nut, a three-way blade switch, a full access neck and a push-pull volume knob for voice selection also come standard. The a1.6 Baritone ATG comes in a carbon black matte finish. A gig bag is included.

The A1.6 Baritone ATG will be available in July for $1,199.

For more info on the guitar, stop by solar-guitars.com.