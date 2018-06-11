Solar Guitars Debuts New S1.6ET LTD Guitar

Solar Guitars S1.6ET LTD Guitar (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Ola Englund's Solar Guitars brand continues to crank models out at an astonishing pace. Just a month after it raised eyebrows with the announcement of eight new models, and a couple weeks after it unveiled the A1.6 Baritone ATG, Solar has pulled back the curtain on yet another new model, the S1.6ET LTD.

The S1.6ET LTD is the first of Solar's Type S guitars to feature all-mahogany construction, and features a flame maple veneer on top of the body and headstock. It also features an EverTune bridge, Grover locking tuners, a 24-fret ebony fingerboard, Duncan Solar HB114 humbuckers and Luminlay side dots.

“With the addition of the new S1.6ET Limited Edition in flame Solar burst matte finish, we are spicing up the Solar Type S line with a touch of classic elegance”, Englund said.

You can see the guitar in action below.

The S1.6ET LTD will be available in early July for $1,299. For more info, head on over to solar-guitars.com.