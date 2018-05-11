Solar Unveils Eight New Electric Guitars

Last November, Ola Englund—guitarist of Swedish metal groups The Haunted and Feared—announced the launch of his own guitar brand, Solar Guitars. This week, Solar announced a significant addition to its line of products, with the unveiling of eight new guitars.
The new models include a couple of left-handed models, three new A-series models, a fresh S design with an Evertune bridge and two new Explorer-style Es. All of the new guitars come with Duncan Solar pickups.
"It has always been all about designing a modern, sleek and simply elegant guitar that is easy to play and sounds absolutely awesome with any gear or studio recording being thrown at me," Englund said in a press release about Solar Guitars.
"I finally created what, for me, has become the ultimate songwriting and touring companion."
You can take a look at the new models below.
Solar A1.6ETC ($999)
Solar A1.6ETWHM ($999)
Solar A1.6ETTBLM LH ($1,049)
Solar A2.7TBRM ($749)
Solar A2.7TBRM LH ($799)
Solar S1.6ETC ($1,099)
Solar E1.6ETC ($1,099)
Solar E2.6TBRM ($799)
For more info on the guitars, stop by solar-guitars.com.