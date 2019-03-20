Trending

Spiral Electric FX Announces New Yellow Spiral Drive

The new guitar and bass pedal was designed by former DigiTech mastermind Tom Cram.

Spiral Electric FX has unveiled its new Yellow Spiral Drive pedal.

According to Spiral Electric, the company founded by former DigiTech/DOD mastermind Tom Cram, the Yellow Spiral Drive features an 'always-on’ tone sweetener, clean boost, low-gain distortion, mid-gain distortion and an "amp input punisher.” 

The pedal's circuit is based on the DOD 250, but also features a Nanolog N2 Quantum Junction, Girth control and selectable clipping sections.

The Yellow Spiral Drive is available now in a number of different, one-off oxide finishes for $249.

For more info, head on over to spiralelectricfx.com.