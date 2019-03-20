Spiral Electric FX Announces New Yellow Spiral Drive

Spiral Electric FX has unveiled its new Yellow Spiral Drive pedal.

According to Spiral Electric, the company founded by former DigiTech/DOD mastermind Tom Cram, the Yellow Spiral Drive features an 'always-on’ tone sweetener, clean boost, low-gain distortion, mid-gain distortion and an "amp input punisher.”

The pedal's circuit is based on the DOD 250, but also features a Nanolog N2 Quantum Junction, Girth control and selectable clipping sections.

The Yellow Spiral Drive is available now in a number of different, one-off oxide finishes for $249.

For more info, head on over to spiralelectricfx.com.