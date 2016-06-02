StarsGuitars Charity Auction Goes Online for the First Time

For the first time ever, e.gesture.com is hosting the annual StarsGuitars Charity Guitar Auction.

This year's auction features guitars signed by Carlos Santana, Jeff Beck, the Eagles (including the late Glenn Frey), Eddie Van Halen, Joe Satriani, Joe Bonamassa, Zakk Wylde and Ace Frehley.

You can register to bid on guitars by visiting starsguitars.org. Bidding takes place through June 4—when the winner of the auction will be determined.

The proceeds from this auction will benefit the Charles A. Main, MD, Pediatric Cancer Survivor Scholarship Fund of Beaumont Children's Hospital. To date, this charity has provided more than 170 scholarships to survivors of pediatric cancer from this annual event.

For more information, visit starsguitars.org.