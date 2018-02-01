Steinberger Reissues Spirit Collection of Electric Guitars, Basses

(Image credit: Steinberger)

Steinberger has announced the reintroduction of its Spirit Collection of electric guitars and 4 and 5-string bass guitars.

The reissued Spirit Collection includes the GT-PRO Deluxe 6-string electric guitar in never-before-seen color finishes including Frost Blue, Hot Rod Red, Hot Rod Yellow, and Yin Yang along with classic Black and White. The GT-PRO Quilt Top Deluxe 6-string features quilt top style Trans Black, Trans Blue, and Wine Red finishes.

For bassists, the Spirit Collection offers the XT-2 Standard bass (4-string) in new color finishes, the Standard bass XT-25 (5-string), and the XT-25 Quilt Top Deluxe (5-string). The Spirit Collection also introduces the XT-2B bass (4-string) featuring the DB-Drop tuner system for instant drop-tuning of the low E-string to D.

All the Steinberger Spirit Collection instruments feature standard-scale fingerboards that tune at the bridge using Steinberger's precision 40:1 ratio Double-Ball tuning system, so there’s no heavy headstock. And like all Steinberger instruments, the Spirit Collection features Steinberger-designed single coil and humbucker pickups.

For more info, stop by steinberger.com.