“Harness the complete output of a tube amp”: Boss takes on Universal Audio and Two Notes with the Waza Tube Amp Expander Core – and it might be the recording tool you’ve been waiting for

NAMM 2025: Boss has launched the Waza Tube Amp Expander Core – a new recording and practice solution designed specifically for tube amp users.

Based on the Waza Tube Amp Expander, the downsized Core version is a variable reactive loadbox, an analog power amplifier, IR loader, and loudspeaker emulator all in one, but offers a streamlined footprint, with a 30-watt reactive power driver at its core.

This, Boss says, “allows users to hook up a speaker cabinet and enjoy sweet spot amp tones at home-friendly levels”.

Tube amps, of course, have always excelled at ear-splitting volumes, which presents obvious neighbor-upsetting issues for regular players. So, the Tube Amp Expander Core aims to rectify that problem by capturing a driven amp’s speaker output with “a reactive load that accurately emulates combo and stack-style speaker behaviors”.

The resulting isolated signal can then be used for “mix-ready recordings” and low-volume jams, and its companion editor software “provides a studio playground for shaping the raw amp sound”.

There are 22 cab sims to play with, which can be blended with five microphone types – of which two can be used at once. Their position, distance, and levels can be edited, and there’s also an option to use two speaker Impulse Responses at once, too, either from the 10 included Celestion flavors or from 64 slots left vacant for players to load in third-party IRs.

Finally, high-quality internal processing can apply compression EQ, delay, and reverb within the unit, and custom setups, which include cab choices and effects, can be saved for rapid-fire recall.

Connectivity comes in a few forms. There’s USB for linking to DAWs, or stereo XLR output jacks for connecting to mixers and audio interfaces. Alternatively, it can be plugged into a cab, or Air Feel can do its thing during headphone sessions.

The optional addition of the Bluetooth Audio MIDI Dual Adaptor (approx $40) also adds wireless capabilities, for connecting smartphones for controlling the editing software.

Though digital amp modelers seem to be all the rage right now, there is still a large contingent of traditionalists who favor playing through genuine tube amps. As such, there’s no shortage of products out there to help players make the most of their setup.

To that end, the Boss Waza Tube Amp Expander Core is going up against some established recording and performance tools, particularly in the form of the Universal Audio Ox Amp Top Box and the more basic Two Notes Torpedo. With its feature set, though, the Core might just fancy itself as the pick of the bunch.

The Boss Waza Tube Amp Expander Core costs $699.99 and helps players “harness the complete output of a tube amp, supported by premium cab emulation and studio processing to craft impactful, mix-ready guitar tracks”.

Head to Boss for the full scoop.