Sublime Guitars Releases the Tomcat Deluxe

Sublime Guitars has announced an upgrade to its flagship model, the Tomcat, with the new Tomcat Deluxe. With a new production method, upgraded electronics and player friendly price-point, the Tomcat Deluxe is set to be Sublime’s best blend of quality and value to date.

The Tomcat Deluxe retains Sublime’s take on the classic offset electric. It’s subtle curves give it a recognizable body shape with features that set it apart from the pack.

The Tomcat Deluxe has a solid alder body with a roasted flame maple neck and ebony fretboard. By roasting the neck, it provides better stability and less wood movement. The Tomcat also comes equipped with two Porter designed pickups; an H90 in the neck and a versatile humbucker in the bridge.

The Tomcat Deluxe is a part of Sublime's new Globally Crafted production, which means that the roasted neck, alder body and electronics were all sourced from around the world and chosen solely by the quality of their craftsmanship rather than their price-point.

The Tomcat comes in two gloss finishes; Delano Teal and Onyx Black. It is available for pre-order at an MAP of $899.

For more about the Tomcat, stop by sublimeguitars.com.