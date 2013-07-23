Summer NAMM 2013 Video: Reverend Guitars Introduces Volcano RA FM, Kingbolt RA and Pete Anderson PA-1 RT Models

The Guitar World video crew visited the Reverend Guitars booth at the 2013 Summer NAMM Show in Nashville earlier this month.

While we were there, we caught up with Reverend's Joe Naylor, who showed us some of the company's newest models, including the Kingbolt RA in Satin Army Green (demonstrated for us by guitarist Alex Asch of Cinema Sleep), the Pete Anderson PA-1 RT model in Satin Metallic Emerald and the Volcano RA FM in Satin Red Burst Flame Maple.

Check out the video below!

For these and other models, check out the photo gallery at the bottom of the story!

For more about Reverend Guitars, visit reverendguitars.com.