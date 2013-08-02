Summer NAMM 2013 Video: Roland CUBE-GX Guitar Amplifiers

The Guitar World video crew visited the Roland booth at the 2013 Summer NAMM Show in Nashville in July.

While we were there, we caught up with Roland's Gary Lenaire, who showed us some of the company's newest products, including the CUBE-GX guitar amps.

From Roland:

Building on the top-level COSM tone and rock-solid reliability that’s made the CUBE name famous, the CUBE-GX amps turn up the heat with even more versatile operation and built-in connectivity for Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Models in the new series include the CUBE-80GX, CUBE-40GX, and CUBE-20GX, providing size and feature options to suit the needs of players from gigging pros to bedroom jammers:

CUBE-80GX: 80 watts, 12-inch custom-designed speaker

CUBE-40GX: 40 watts, 10-inch custom-designed speaker

CUBE-20GX: 20 watts, 8-inch custom-designed speaker

Each CUBE-GX amp is equipped with three independent channels—including JC CLEAN, LEAD, and SOLO—plus three separate effects sections. JC CLEAN provides the revered tone of Roland’s legendary JC-120 amplifier, while LEAD offers multiple amp types to choose from (10 in the CUBE-80GX/-40GX; 6 in the CUBE-20GX). SOLO is fully programmable, allowing users to store their favorite amp type along with EQ and effects settings. Built-in effects include EFX (5 types), DELAY, and REVERB.

For more about CUBE-GX amps, visit rolandus.com.