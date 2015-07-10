Summer NAMM 2015: Electro-Harmonix Introduces The Silencer Noise Gate/Effects Loop Pedal

Responding to the needs of pedalboard users and players whose high-gain effects create difficult-to-ontrol hum and noise, EHX has developed The Silencer, a sophisticated noise gate that can tame a single pedal or an entire effects loop.

The Silencer’s three-control layout provides precise fine-tuning to fit your system, instrument and playing style.

Threshold adjusts how much level is required to open the noise gate and allow a signal to pass thru. Reduction regulates the degree to which the gated signal is reduced and is variable between -70db and +4db. Release controls how long the gate remains open after the signal drops below the Threshold. Release time is variable between 8ms and 4 seconds.

I/O includes ¼ inch Input, Output, Send and Return jacks. The footswitch selects whether the Silencer is engaged or in bypass mode; buffered bypass allows the effects loop to remain in your signal path when the gate is bypassed. A built-in AC jack accepts an EHX9.6DC power supply (optional) and the pedal ships with a 9V battery.

The Silencer has a $76.80 MSRP and will be available this August.

Visit ehx.com.

For more Summer NAMM Show news, bookmark GuitarWorld.com's dedicated Summer NAMM 2015 page. And don't forget to follow GW on Twitter for more "live on the NAMM Show floor" coverage.