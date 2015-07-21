Summer NAMM 2015 Video: Walrus Audio Bellwether Analog Delay Pedal

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2015 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

While we were at the show, we were able to stop by the Walrus Audio booth. Our visit is chronicled in the video below.

In the clip, the fine folks at Walrus show off their Bellwether Analog Delay pedal while discussing its characteristics and tone.

Take a look and tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook! For more about Walrus Audio, visit walrusaudio.com.

To check out more Summer NAMM 2015 videos and news, step right this way.