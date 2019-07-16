Summer NAMM 2019: Cort Introduces New Little CJ Series Acoustic Guitars

Summer NAMM 2019: Cort has introduced the Little CJ Series of short-scale guitars, featuring 3/4-sized jumbo bodies and a 23.5” scale length.

The Little CJ is available in three wood options—mahogany, blackwood and walnut—each with black binding and white purfling. Other features include a 20-fret V-shape mahogany neck, an ovangkol fretboard and an arched back for improved response and fuller sound.

There’s also a Fishman Presys II Preamp with two-band equalization, a built-in tuner and a phase switch, as well as a scooped surface bridge that, according to Cort, enhances sustain with greater string angle from the saddle to the body while reducing tension on the strings across the neck for less finger fatigue.

The Little CJ is available for $599.99.

For more information, head to Cort Guitars.