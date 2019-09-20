Squier's revived Starcaster models have arrived

Back at Summer NAMM, Squier revealed it was reviving the '70s-era Starcaster electric guitar design once again, and those three new models are now available: the Affinity Series Starcaster, Classic Vibe Starcaster and Contemporary Active Starcaster.

All models feature the Starcaster's classic offset, semi-hollow design, as well as maple necks and fretboards and a variety of appointments unique to each series.

(Image credit: courtesy of Fender)

The Classic Vibe Starcaster ($399.99) features dual Fender-Designed Wide Range humbuckers, a stop tailpiece, '70s-inspired headstock markings, nickel-plated hardware and a vintage-tint gloss neck finish. Available finishes are 3-color sunburst, natural and walnut.

(Image credit: courtesy of Fender)

The Contemporary Active Starcaster ($399.99) sports dual Squier SQR active ceramic humbuckers, a sealed semi-hollow body, a stop tailpiece, black chrome-plated hardware and a smooth satin neck finish.

(Image credit: courtesy of Fender)

The Affinity Series Starcaster ($299.99) features dual Squier humbuckers, an adjustable bridge with a stop tailpiece, chrome-plated hardware and a satin neck finish. Available finishes are 3-color sunburst, black, Candy Apple Red and Olympic White.

For more information on the new Starcasters, head to Fender.