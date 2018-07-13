Supro Debuts New Black Magick Reverb Amp

Supro Black Magick Reverb (Image credit: Supro)

Supro has unveiled an updated edition of its Black Magick amp, a recreation of the amplifier that Jimmy Page used in the early days of Led Zeppelin.

Developed in collaboration with Lenny Kravitz, the new Black Magick Reverb aims to capture the signature sound of the original amp, while adding all-tube reverb, 2-band EQ and a master volume knob.

Like its predecessor, the Black Magick Reverb runs two independent preamp channels that can be linked together using the 1&2 input jacks. Additional gain has been added to both preamp channels, while the dual-gang, single-knob tone control from the non-reverb model has been reconfigured with separate treble and bass knobs. The 6-spring reverb pan is driven by both channels and then summed with the dry signal just prior to hitting the master volume control.

An updated, tube-based LFO circuit provides bias-modulated output tube tremolo with double the speed range of the original Black Magick. The output stage of the Black Magick Reverb is based on the same Class-A power amp as the original, utilizing a matched pair of 6973 tubes and a custom-made Supro output transformer with 16-ohm, 8-ohm and 4-ohm output options.

The Black Magick Reverb is available as an all-tube head or in a 1x12 combo format, with the new combo packing the same, custom-designed 12" BD12 speaker found in the original.

The Supro Black Magick Reverb head is available now for $1,299, while the combo is available now for $1,499.

For more on the amp, head on over to suprousa.com.