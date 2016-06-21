Takamine Guitars Introduces Four New Acoustic Models

Takamine Guitars is showing four new acoustic guitar models at the 2016 Summer NAMM Show. The EF75M TT, CP771MC SB, CP400NYK and EF7M-LS will soon be available from authorized Takamine dealers.

“All four of our new guitars for Summer 2016 have special qualities,” says Tom Watters, Director of Product Development for Takamine. “None of them are run-of-the-mill instruments. Takamine has guitars for every kind of player, from solo singer-songwriters to players in world-renowned bands on international tours. Each guitar has unique aspects that make them perfect for the job at hand.”

Find out more about the new models below:

EF75M TT

Joining Takamine’s “TT Series” that was introduced in 2015, the EF75M TT makes use of Takamine’s inventive Thermal Top technology, in which the spruce wood of the guitar’s top is baked in an oxygen-free environment. This provides a highly-desirable tone that is generally only found in vintage instruments. The EF75M TT is a re-thinking of a legendary Takamine model, the EF75S, that was made from 2005-2007. The new version offers its solid thermal spruce top with solid Madagascar rosewood back and sides, and a spacious mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard. An OM body style, the EF75M TT features high-end design components like flamed maple binding with abalone purfling, and is amplified via its TLD-2 preamplifier. The EF75M TT is limited to 100 pieces made worldwide. CP771MC SB The CP771MC SB is an OM style acoustic guitar with a cutaway, but with a quite different vibe. Constructed completely of American mahogany (with solid top and back), it offers a great-looking Shadow Burst finish with black binding and an ebony fingerboard. The guitar features Takamine’s acclaimed CTP-3 Cooltube preamp.



CP400NYK

The new CP400NYK is a special-run New Yorker-style acoustic guitar with Hawaiian koa back and sides, and a solid cedar top with satin natural finish. A traditional style with 12 frets clear of the body, the CP400NYK offer beautiful ivory-colored binding, gold hardware, and the CTP-3 preamplifier.



EF7M LS

Finally, the new EF7M LS is an OM-style guitar that makes use of a Lutz spruce top, a hybrid wood from Canada that grows between stands of Sitka spruce and Canadian white spruce (similar in property to Engelmann spruce), with a tonal similarity to the elusive Adirondack spruce. The EF7M LS offers solid Indian rosewood back and sides, and the TLD-2 preamplifier.

All of the new Takamine guitars for Summer 2016 are created for professional musical applications, and will be available from Takamine dealers later this year.

Detailed information on the entire lineup of Takamine guitars, basses, and ukuleles is available at esptakamine.com.