TC Electronic Announces New Retro-Flavored June-60 Chorus Pedal

TC Electronic has unveiled more details about its June-60 pedal, an authentic recreation of the lush chorus circuit found in the classic Eighties-era Roland Juno-60 synthesizer.

The June-60 boasts a straightforward dual-button interface: “I” offers up “slow-moving, rich chorus,” while “II” accesses “faster, more wobbly” tones. You can also combine the two modes to push the modulation into lush, rotary territory.

Other features of the pedal include all-analog Bucket Brigade Delay circuitry, a mono/stereo switch and true bypass.

The June-60 will be offered for $49.99.

