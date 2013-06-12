TC Electronic Announces New Steve Vai TonePrint, Ocean Machine

TC Electronic has announced one of the biggest names on the TonePrint artist roster yet: Steve Vai. The guitarist has contributed a TonePrint for Hall Of Fame Reverb called Ocean Machine.

Vai’s signature Ocean Machine TonePrint is free and available now through tcelectronic.com or through the free TonePrint app for iOS and Android phones. The company describes Ocean Machine as a very natural-sounding reverb with a bit of chorus and Vai's precise parameter and EQ settings.

“To put it simply, I think it’s totally awesome Steve Vai has done TonePrints," said Tore Mogensen, business manager for guitar at TC Electronic. "He’s worshiped by guitarists far and wide, plus I’ve been a fan since forever, so meeting him was definitely a perk. I think Ocean Machine turned out great and has a wide range of applications. A must try!”

As a bonus, TC Electronic will be giving away a Hall Of Fame Reverb signed by Vai. Entry is simple and straightforward. Just click "Like" on TC Electronic's Facebook page. The competition ends July 2.

For more information about the Ocean Machine TonePrint, visit tcelectronic.com.