TC Electronic Announces PolyTune 2 Pedal

TC Electronic has announced the followup to its popular PolyTune pedal, the PolyTune 2. The pedal will retail for $99 (estimated).

The original PolyTune changed the way we look at tuning. Key features, such as polyphonic tuning, bright LED matrix with auto dimming, the tuning magnet (which slowed the needle as guitarist approached the correct pitch) and the mono/poly technology that sensed whether guitarists played one or six strings cemented PolyTune as the new standard in tuning.

With PolyTune 2, all of these features make a return with a new level of optimization and polish. And some new features have been added. The display is bigger and super-bright, which allows for optimal visibility no mater what the circumstances. An ultra-precise strobe mode was added, offering unparalleled levels of precision and speed.

Tore Mogensen, business manager for guitar at TC Electronic, adds: “The original PolyTune just struck a chord with guitarists. But we’re all about moving forward and pride ourselves to be smack in the middle of the guitar community. Those two things, our own need to be better and feedback from the guitar community drove us to evolve the tuning revolution we started.”

PolyTune 2 Main Features

PolyTune - Tune all strings simultaneously

New chromatic strobe tuner - 0.1 cent tuning accuracy

New bigger and brighter LED display with ambient light sensor

Drop-D and capo tuning modes

True bypass with silent tuning

DC output for powering other pedals

3M Velcro for pedal board attachment

For more about the new pedal, visit tcelectronic.com/polytune.