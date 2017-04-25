TC Electronic Announces PolyTune 3, the Next Generation of Polyphonic Tuning

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

TC Electronic has announced PolyTune 3, the latest evolution of its polyphonic tuner pedal. From the company:

PolyTune 3 is the latest addition to TC Electronic’s revolutionary series of polyphonic tuner pedals.

Continuing our tradition of innovation, PolyTune 3 is equipped with our acclaimed BonaFide Buffer, now giving the user a choice between signal-preserving True Bypass mode, or the all new True Buffer mode.

In Buffer mode, PolyTune 3 can additionally be set to operate as “Always on,” meaning that the tuner display remains on and actively tracks your tuning, even when not muted.

Features:

• Built-in high quality BonaFide Buffer

• Selectable True Bypass / True Buffer modes

• “Always on” tuning mode

PolyTune 3 takes the series to the next level with a built-in, all-analog BonaFide Buffer, preserving your tone through long cable runs and convoluted pedal boards, with a high >112 dB signal to noise ratio.

PolyTune 3 retains all of the previous features we know and love: a super bright LED display, PolyTune® simultaneous tuning, an ultra-precise strobe tuner with ±0.02 cent tuning accuracy, and chromatic tuner with 0.5 cent accuracy.

Available: Worldwide in May 2017

Price: $99 US / €99 EUFor more information, visit TCElectronic.com.