TC Electronic Introduces New Ditto Jam X2 Looper

TC Electronic has introduced its new Ditto Jam X2 looper.

Featuring the BeatSense algorithm, the Ditto Jam X2 synchronizes with a band's rhythmic elements to keep the loop track from drifting by listening to a band's rhythm section with built-in microphones. This gives guitarists the ability to improvise loops organically, while keeping them tight in a live context.

With the Ditto Jam X2's practice mode, guitarists can use the BeatSense algorithm to stretch a loop track or squeeze it shorter without compromising sound quality.

The looper also features two on-board mics and a clip-on mic, a dedicated Stop switch and toggle between Rec-Dub-Play and Rec-Play-Dub.

