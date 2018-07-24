Trending

TC Electronic Introduces New Ditto Jam X2 Looper

By

TC Electronic's latest looper uses an algorithm and built-in microphones to synchronize loop tracks with a band's rhythm section.

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

TC Electronic has introduced its new Ditto Jam X2 looper.

Featuring  the BeatSense algorithm, the Ditto Jam X2 synchronizes with a band's  rhythmic elements to keep the loop track from drifting by listening to a  band's rhythm section with built-in microphones. This gives guitarists  the ability to improvise loops organically, while keeping them tight in a  live context.

With the Ditto Jam X2's practice mode,  guitarists can use the BeatSense algorithm to stretch a loop track or  squeeze it shorter without compromising sound quality.

The  looper also features two on-board mics and a clip-on mic, a dedicated  Stop switch and toggle between Rec-Dub-Play and Rec-Play-Dub.

For more info on the looper, head on over to tcelectronic.com.