Tech 21 Announces Updated Richie Kotzen RK5 Signature Fly Rig and Fly Rig 5

Tech 21 has updated the Richie Kotzen RK5 Signature Fly Rig, which the company first released in 2014. The new V2 version was jointly developed with Kotzen to incorporate new features and follow the same form factor as later Fly Rigs, such as the Bass and Acoustic.

The RK5 V2 retains the same delay with tap tempo, a boost and Kotzen’s Signature OMG overdrive. New features include an independent reverb with choice of room size, a rotary speaker mode, compression, fuzz, a tuner, headphone capability and an XLR Output. There’s also an on/off button for the SansAmp section.

Additionally, Tech 21 has unveiled a V2 version of its Fly Rig 5, which, in addition to the all-analog SansAmp technology, now also features an independent reverb with choice of room size, an effect loop, a tuner and an XLR output.

The Richie Kotzen RK5 Signature Fly Rig V2 is available now for $329, while the Fly Rig 5 V2 is expected to be available beginning in May.

For more information, head over to Tech 21.